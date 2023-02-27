Cruises out of Las Palmas

Cruises out of Las Palmas

We found you 22 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Canary Islands, Madeira & Spain's Southern Coast

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

26 Night
Canary Islands, Cape Verde & Madeira

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Morocco & The Strait Of Gibraltar

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Canary Islands & Cape Verde

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Islands Of The Canaries & Madeira

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Las Palmas Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Las Palmas?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Star Clippers, and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Las Palmas?

Most commonly, cruises from Las Palmas go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Las Palmas?

Las Palmas cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Las Palmas cost?

Starting at just $461, choose the perfect cruise from Las Palmas that fits your traveling desires.

Las Palmas Cruise Reviews

Ship is just gorgeous and the right size

As I dont have the word "no" in my vocabulary I called another place and lo and behold I could choose from 4 different type cabins plus suites so we booked.We were supposed to complete a trip of Morocco but husband had an operation so needed some time out so booked with just a few days to go.Read More
User Avatar
tinkky

don't choose a starboard side as you will always face the port

opposite the university hospital so find that and that's where you dock no buses to connect us oh also don't buy anything from the shop as they discount after 4 days.the ports left a lot to be desired actually they were pretty terrible Now I know why, I know no one who has been to the Canary Islands.Read More
User Avatar
travellingguru

Brilliant first time cruise with Marella

Overall, I would recommend this cabin type especially if you’re disabled as the space is very handy and so is the fact it’s adapted.I loved it when they retracted the room, so nice.Read More
User Avatar
beckyboo1986

Better than expected

MDR could be hit and miss with regard to quality but the marketplace was generally good, though the selection was limited compared to celebrity.The organisation was very good, from the flights to the transfers and embarkation all went smoothly, as did the reverse part at the end of the cruise.Read More
User Avatar
duncrieviedude

