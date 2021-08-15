Cruises out of Ketchikan

Cruises out of Ketchikan

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Common Ketchikan Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Ketchikan?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Lindblad Expeditions.

What cruise trip options do I have from Ketchikan?

Most commonly, cruises from Ketchikan go to exciting destinations such as Alaska.

How many days are cruises from Ketchikan?

Ketchikan cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Ketchikan Cruise Reviews

Amazing memories

My sister and I cruised the Inside Passage Sojourn from Sitka to Ketchikan Aug 27-Sep 4 2023. We each booked a room to ourselves using a single supplement waiver. All cabins have a window and view.Read More
User Avatar
JavaJana

Misleading advertising

I think it merits repeating that the crew was amazing and really did their best with the limits given, one time a zodiac driver even went out of her way to take us to a location where a bear had been seen on the shore earlier when we were supposed to be doing something else.Before I continue, I do want to point out that I understand that wildlife is going to do what it wants, there's never any guarantee of seeing it, and I get that's it's a possibility of going on an entire cruise and not seeing much of anything and that's no one's fault.Read More
User Avatar
Spirit_Bear

American Queen Voyages Expedition Cruise on the Ocean Victory

In an attempt to appease us he said that King Crab Legs will be available since they received a shipment when we were docked in Ketchikan.Read More
User Avatar
DSF8241

Would make this a 6 star if possible

So you can see, we wanted more in the cruise than just open bar, good food, and fun stuff.One on excursion, I was injured and while the guide got out the first aid kit, the steward who was accompanying us helped me to stop the bleeding and made some very good suggestions that I followed (even though I was trained in wilderness first aid).Read More
User Avatar
tanksmon

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.