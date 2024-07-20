15 Day Cruises from Kangerlussuaq

15 Day Cruises from Kangerlussuaq

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

16 Night
Arctic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

16 Night
Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

15 Night
Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

16 Night
Arctic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Arctic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

19 Night
Expedition West And East Greenland - Nordic Legacy...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

18 Night
Expedition Greenland, Newfoundland And St Lawrence...

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Expedition Canadian Arctic And North Greenland: Wo...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

16 Night
Arc-nwp-17d2024: Northwest Passage: In The Footste...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Arc-nwp-17d2025: Northwest Passage: The Legendary...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

2 Week Cruises from Amsterdam

2 Week Cruises from Amsterdam

1,071 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Brisbane

2 Week Cruises from Brisbane

252 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Broome

2 Week Cruises from Broome

38 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Buenos Aires

2 Week Cruises from Buenos Aires

304 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Dubrovnik

2 Week Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,381 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Durban

2 Week Cruises from Durban

99 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Edinburgh

2 Week Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Fort de France

2 Week Cruises from Fort de France

434 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Los Angeles

2 Week Cruises from Los Angeles

622 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Montreal

2 Week Cruises from Montreal

96 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Manhattan

2 Week Cruises from Manhattan

1,150 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Nice

2 Week Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from San Juan

2 Week Cruises from San Juan

4,396 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Singapore

2 Week Cruises from Singapore

667 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from New York

2 Week Cruises from New York

2 Week Cruises from Punta Arenas

2 Week Cruises from Punta Arenas

191 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Guadeloupe

2 Week Cruises from Guadeloupe

113 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Warnemunde

2 Week Cruises from Warnemunde

426 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Doha

2 Week Cruises from Doha

10 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.