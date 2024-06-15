Cruises out of Juneau

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

213 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

29 Night
Alaska Autumn & Japan Fall Foliage

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

7 Night
Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

8 Night
<p>exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness</p>

25 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
<p>exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness</p>

19 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
<p>wild Alaska Escape: Leconte Bay, Wrangell, And...

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
<p>wild Alaska Escape: Leconte Bay, Wrangell, And...

19 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary

Common Juneau Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Juneau?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Lindblad Expeditions, and The Boat Company.

What cruise trip options do I have from Juneau?

Most commonly, cruises from Juneau go to exciting destinations such as Alaska, Japan, and Columbia River.

How many days are cruises from Juneau?

Juneau cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Juneau cost?

Starting at just $2,428, choose the perfect cruise from Juneau that fits your traveling desires.

Juneau Cruise Reviews

First time on ACL positive and negative

We had been to Alaska a number of times with Regent and found an itinerary from Juneau to Juneau on a smaller ship and thought that would be something they would enjoy with being able to get up close andRead More
User Avatar
fudgbug

Denali land package + 7 day cruise in Alaska -- FANTASTIC

Denali before embarking on the cruise in Juneau. The small ship provided a great intimate experience. The ship never felt crowded and we did not feel like we were in a herd of tourists.Read More
User Avatar
ColoradoGem

disappointed

Almost all cruises now make accommodations for Vegan or vegetarian but their food they prepared was so bad I had to go back to eating food I did not want to eat.I booked Alaskan Shore Excursions before boarding Lindblad to go up in a helicopter and land on a glacier THIS WAS THE HIGHLIGHT OF OUR TRIP.Read More
User Avatar
Happy1940

TEN DAYS OF GORGEOUS SCENERY AND CHARMING PEOPLE

We recently travelled to Juneau and sailed onboard the ACL Constellation with about 150 other passengers.Read More
User Avatar
leftcoasters

