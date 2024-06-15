Common Juneau Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Juneau?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Lindblad Expeditions, and The Boat Company.
What cruise trip options do I have from Juneau?
Most commonly, cruises from Juneau go to exciting destinations such as Alaska, Japan, and Columbia River.
How many days are cruises from Juneau?
Juneau cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Juneau cost?
Starting at just $2,428, choose the perfect cruise from Juneau that fits your traveling desires.