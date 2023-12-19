Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Montego Bay

Common Montego Bay Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Montego Bay?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Star Clippers.

What cruise trip options do I have from Montego Bay?

Most commonly, cruises from Montego Bay go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, BVI, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

How many days are cruises from Montego Bay?

Montego Bay cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Montego Bay cost?

Starting at just $2,720, choose the perfect cruise from Montego Bay that fits your traveling desires.

Montego Bay Cruise Reviews

Our favourite cruise so far

We took a two week back to back cruise from, and back to, Montego Bay, Jamaica.Read More
User Avatar
fizzy470

Brilliant tui cruise holiday

One thing that need improving is policeing of dress codes in restaurants in evening and Market place buffet in day.Also as every holiday, towels on sunbeds but nobody there all day.Read More
User Avatar
Mickmickey999

Never again

However, the pool towels provided are sooooooo thin they no,longer have pile on them.Pool decks on 11 and 12 are to be avoided.Read More
User Avatar
Liz liz

Amazing value for money

Huge lunch buffet featured a live carving of meats, ice cream and wine and beer choices again quality of some offerings varied.Yes quality varied but this was mass catering and we never spared the time to use Latitude.Read More
User Avatar
newbiewaves

