Common Jacksonville Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Jacksonville?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Jacksonville?
Most commonly, cruises from Jacksonville go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Caribbean - All, BVI, and USVI.
How many days are cruises from Jacksonville?
Jacksonville cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Jacksonville cost?
Starting at just $255, choose the perfect cruise from Jacksonville that fits your traveling desires.