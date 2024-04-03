Cruises out of Jacksonville

Jacksonville (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Begin planning your next cruise adventure from Jacksonville, Florida with Cruise Critic. Compare prices from top cruise lines and online travel agents to find the best deals. Find exclusive bonus offers including free gratuities, drinks, cancellation, onboard credit, specialty dining, and even free shore excursions.

The two cruise lines that predominantly sail out of the Jaxport Cruise Terminal are Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line. Cruises from Jacksonville mainly serve popular cruise destinations in the West Insides and include itineraries to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and the US Virgin Islands.

Cruise Critic has all you need to make an informed decision on your next cruise. Find valuable insights from our community of verified members and read first-hand reviews of cruises from Jacksonville. Not ready to book yet? Save your favorite cruises and track pricing trends to secure the best deal. With the ability to book cruises into 2026, you can plan your future trips with ease. Connect with fellow travelers before your trip and get your questions answered in our Florida Departure cruise forum. Start planning your cruise from Jacksonville today and explore all the exciting possibilities with Cruise Critic!

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

4 Night
Bahamas - Short

2,600 Reviews
Carnival Elation
Carnival Elation

4 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
Carnival Elation
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Carnival Elation
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
12 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,600 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas - Short

2,600 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
11 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,600 Reviews
4 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean

1,140 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
5 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
4 Night
Bahamas

1,140 Reviews
Common Jacksonville Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Jacksonville?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Jacksonville?

Most commonly, cruises from Jacksonville go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Caribbean - All, BVI, and USVI.

How many days are cruises from Jacksonville?

Jacksonville cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Jacksonville cost?

Starting at just $255, choose the perfect cruise from Jacksonville that fits your traveling desires.

Jacksonville Cruise Reviews

American Eagle ~ Just Disembarked

Hotel pre stay: Hyatt Riverside in Jacksonville. I was not happy with this hotel. We were on the 7th floor, and it really needs to be updated. I would have chosen a different hotel.Read More
User Avatar
JanetMarie

My favorite so far!

Jacksonville port was smaller and easy to navigate and you park right beside the ship. Half Moon Cay was the first stop and was the perfect low key beach day.Read More
User Avatar
Dfmrfld

Inner Coastal Waterways. ICW

Our cruise was originally to start at Amelia Island but was changed to Jacksonville Landing. We got the call about this not long before departure.Read More
User Avatar
Oceansmymotion

Needs Reno. Average with some exceptions

We chose this cruise because we needed to be in Jacksonville for another event and decided it was convenient and we didn’t need to drive further south.Read More
User Avatar
Labyrinth0809

