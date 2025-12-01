Find Honolulu Seabourn Encore Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 3 cruises

Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Tokyo

153
Dec 29, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

33 Nights

33 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Taipei • Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang+5 more

153
Dec 29, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

19 Nights

19 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Taipei • Hong Kong

153
Dec 29, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Seabourn Encore Cruises from Miami

Seabourn Encore Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises from Vancouver

Seabourn Encore Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises from Florida

Seabourn Encore Cruises from Florida

Seabourn Encore Cruises from the East Coast

Seabourn Encore Cruises from the East Coast

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.