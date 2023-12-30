Cruises out of Honolulu

Cruises out of Honolulu

We found you 25 cruises

Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Hawaii Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,785 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,785 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Hawaii To Vancouver Cruise

577 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Tahitian Treasures

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Honolulu Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Honolulu?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Honolulu?

Most commonly, cruises from Honolulu go to exciting destinations such as Hawaii, World Cruise, South Pacific, Transpacific, and Fiji.

How many days are cruises from Honolulu?

Honolulu cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Honolulu cost?

Starting at just $683, choose the perfect cruise from Honolulu that fits your traveling desires.

Honolulu Cruise Reviews

AMAZING WAY TO SEE HAWAII

We flew into Honolulu two days before boarding the ship and stayed at the Ala Moana hotel in Honolulu next to the Ala Moana Mall.Read More
User Avatar
Tenand last

Great cruise despite the weather!

We toured the Waikiki Aquarium and ate at Duke's the day before we got on the ship in Honolulu. We walked around town by the cruise port in Kauai and visited the beach nearby.Read More
User Avatar
stjohnbeachlover

A wonderful way to see Hawaii.

Unfortunately we missed Lahaina due to the fires last year and had an overnight in Honolulu. So only two islands, but still very enjoyable.Read More
User Avatar
ypgal

Good cruise but nothing special

The main draw for booking this cruise was the itinerary which cruised one way from Honolulu to Tahiti, New Zealand and Australia over our 20th anniversary.Read More
User Avatar
tigervixxxen

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.