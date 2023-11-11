  • Newsletter
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Hong Kong

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Hong Kong

We found you 36 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • South China Sea • Hanoi •

Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City

+9 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Nights
12n Ultimate China, Japan & South Korea

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Taipei • Ryukyu Island •

Okinawa • Pusan • Jelu Island • Seoul • Beijing

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
China & Japan

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Shanghai • Kagoshima •

Nagasaki • Pusan • Fukuoka • Kanmon Strait

+4 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
China Japan Taiwan & The Philippines Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Shanghai • Kagoshima •

Nagasaki • Pusan • Fukuoka • Kanmon Strait

+13 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Indonesia Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

+8 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Japan Taiwan & The Philippines Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Puerto Princesa • Boracay •

Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island

+14 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Far East Discovery

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang •

Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok

+2 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Da Nang • Nha Trang •

Phu My • Singapore

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Hualien • Taipei •

Kagoshima • Yokohama

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Hong Kong To Singapore

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Taipei • Hualien •

Ryukyu Island • Manila • Boracay

+3 more

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Taipei • Ryukyu Island •

Okinawa • Kagoshima • Kochi • Osaka • Tokyo

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

