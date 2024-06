Starting at just $238, choose the perfect cruise from Hobart that fits your traveling desires.

Hobart cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Hobart go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, Falklands, and South Africa.

An alternative tour of Port Arthur with an amazing guide who, we suspect, is a Shakespearean actor (or should be) before our departure in Hobart on a fine, clear morning.

In February we enjoyed a fabulous 7-night Tasmanian cruise out of Hobart . It was our third cruise on the Coral Discoverer and it was great to see that the crew keep her in tip top condition.

Even though there are loads of public spaces, there are no quiet spaces; there is constant blaring piped music.We got a message 2 hours after going ashore at our first port to inform us we could go ashore and what deck was open.

The tour leader went to great lengths to maximise comfort for the passengers and include special events such as the wooden boat festival in Hobart .

