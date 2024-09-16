Starting at just $1,599, choose the perfect cruise from Ho Chi Minh City that fits your traveling desires.

Ho Chi Minh City cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Ho Chi Minh City go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Many experiences, such as a monk blessing, school visit, farm visit, cyclo ride and temple visit were interesting, informative or unique.Overall, it was an interesting trip, but I would not do it again.

The private balcony was really special & although it looks olde worldly from the Raj period it has all mod cons & everything works.The ambience resembled your own private yacht with friends which also included the crew & of note the restaurant staff who had a wicked sense of humour.

The only way to go on the Mekong

very kind and professional service, super bar tender at the Bar on the terrace deck, every evening cinema in the Henry Mahout Lounge, a well informed.Heritage Line is a leading cruise line in Cambodia and Vietnam with the extravagant river vessel Jayavarman, well informed - educated and very kind Guides for the very interesting daily (group) shore-excursions including entrance fees; sightseeing and transfers during the cruise; transfers from/to Heritage Line’s meeting point to/from the ship.

Most days included twice daily excursions with opportunities to experience the rural rive life in both Cambodia and Vietnam.All in all, the Jahan was one of the most wonderful weeks I've ever spent in 30 years of (frequent) world traveling.

