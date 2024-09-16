Cruises out of Ho Chi Minh City

Cruises out of Ho Chi Minh City

We found you 17 cruises

AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Night
Charms Of The Mekong

29 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Harmony
Emerald Harmony on the Mekong (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)

12 Night
Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

27 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

15 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

27 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Magnificent Mekong

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

12 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Mekong Discovery

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Ho Chi Minh City Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Ho Chi Minh City?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Ho Chi Minh City?

Most commonly, cruises from Ho Chi Minh City go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

How many days are cruises from Ho Chi Minh City?

Ho Chi Minh City cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Ho Chi Minh City cost?

Starting at just $1,599, choose the perfect cruise from Ho Chi Minh City that fits your traveling desires.

Ho Chi Minh City Cruise Reviews

The Trip of a Lifetime

Most days included twice daily excursions with opportunities to experience the rural rive life in both Cambodia and Vietnam.All in all, the Jahan was one of the most wonderful weeks I've ever spent in 30 years of (frequent) world traveling.Read More
User Avatar
BradleyL

A great trip on the lower Mekong

very kind and professional service, super bar tender at the Bar on the terrace deck, every evening cinema in the Henry Mahout Lounge, a well informed.Heritage Line is a leading cruise line in Cambodia and Vietnam with the extravagant river vessel Jayavarman, well informed - educated and very kind Guides for the very interesting daily (group) shore-excursions including entrance fees; sightseeing and transfers during the cruise; transfers from/to Heritage Line’s meeting point to/from the ship.Read More
User Avatar
Heinrich Schmid

The only way to go on the Mekong

The private balcony was really special & although it looks olde worldly from the Raj period it has all mod cons & everything works.The ambience resembled your own private yacht with friends which also included the crew & of note the restaurant staff who had a wicked sense of humour.Read More
User Avatar
almilt

Lovely boat but land portion needs work

Many experiences, such as a monk blessing, school visit, farm visit, cyclo ride and temple visit were interesting, informative or unique.Overall, it was an interesting trip, but I would not do it again.Read More
User Avatar
Trixieng

