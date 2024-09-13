Cruises out of Hanoi

Cruises out of Hanoi

We found you 9 cruises

Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

18 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

15 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Magnificent Mekong

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

18 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
From The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

13 Night
From The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

Common Hanoi Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Hanoi?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Hanoi?

Most commonly, cruises from Hanoi go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

How many days are cruises from Hanoi?

Hanoi cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Hanoi cost?

Starting at just $6,929, choose the perfect cruise from Hanoi that fits your traveling desires.

Hanoi Cruise Reviews

Amazing and Completely Different Experience

Starting in Hanoi, we checked into the Lotte Hotel Hanoi which gave us a commanding view of the city. Here we met our tour guide and were assigned to tour groups.Read More
User Avatar
croffcd2

Amazing journey thru Vietnam and Cambodia

We started in the north of Vietnam (Hanoi—bustling and a bit gritty—and wholly picturesque Ha Long Bay) and worked our way south through Cambodia.Read More
User Avatar
JanL1

"Magnificent Mekong" lives up to its name--plus some

Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Saigon, and Bangkok were all cities in which I wish we could have spent more time--there is so much to see and do.Read More
User Avatar
tcsprakk

Viking Mekong - Amazing Ship, Amazing Experience!

The time spent in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) was eye-opening and we really got a sense of the differences even now between the former North and South Vietnam.Read More
User Avatar
cocopico

