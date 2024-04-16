  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Haifa

Luxury Cruises from Haifa

We found you 23 cruises

Riviera

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Santorini • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Nights
Turquoise Coast & Greek Isles

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Antalya •

Marmaris • Aghios Nikolaos • Milos • Athens

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Nights
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

13 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Cairo •

Alexandria • Mediterranean Sea

+8 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Cairo • Alexandria •

Mediterranean Sea • Katakolon • Corfu

+5 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Pilgrimage To The Holy Land & Beyond: Israel, Gree...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens • Corinth • Delphi

+6 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Cairo • Chania •

Katakolon • Taormina • Malta • Tunis

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Turquoise Coast & Dalmatian Delights

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Antalya •

Marmaris • Aghios Nikolaos • Milos • Athens

+6 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Antalya • Rhodes •

Kos • Chania • Nafplion • Athens • Syros

+3 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Turkish Riviera & Greek Isles

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Antalya •

Marmaris • Aghios Nikolaos • Milos • Athens

+6 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Mediterranean Odyssey 16d Hfa-bcn

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens • Corinth • Delphi

+6 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Cairo • Alexandria • Chania •

Malta • Tunis • Trapani • Sardinia • Ponce

+4 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

