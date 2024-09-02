  • Newsletter
Fitness Cruises from Haifa

Fitness Cruises from Haifa

We found you 27 cruises

Norwegian Dawn

16 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Alexandria •

Cairo • Suez Canal • Safaga • Aqaba • Muscat

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

4 Nights
Greece & Cyprus Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Rhodes • Haifa

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

12 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Kusadasi • Istanbul • Patmos • Santorini

+4 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

8 Nights
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Cairo •

Alexandria • Crete • Santorini • Mykonos

+3 more

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Rhodes • Athens •

Santorini • Haifa

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Kusadasi • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens • Naples

+2 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Cairo •

Alexandria • Mediterranean Sea

+8 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Mykonos • Athens •

Santorini • Kusadasi • Haifa

392 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Mykonos • Athens •

Santorini • Kusadasi • Haifa

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Cyprus Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Ayia Napa • Haifa

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Cairo •

Alexandria • Crete • Rhodes • Santorini

+4 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Pilgrimage To The Holy Land & Beyond: Israel, Gree...

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Limassol • Rhodes •

Crete • Mykonos • Athens • Corinth • Delphi

+6 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Antalya • Rhodes •

Kos • Chania • Nafplion • Athens • Syros

+3 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Limassol • Rhodes • Mykonos •

Santorini • Haifa

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

