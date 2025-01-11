Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Fort Lauderdale Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

Find Fort Lauderdale Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

1,963 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan • Puerto Plata +1 more

1,963 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

Grand Cayman & Mexico Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts +1 more

1,963 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

Dominica, Antigua & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Jan 17, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nt St. Maarten, Antigua & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Jan 31, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
