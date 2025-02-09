Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Fort Lauderdale Celebrity Ascent Cruises

Find Fort Lauderdale Celebrity Ascent Cruises

We found you 21 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Best Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts +1 more

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

63 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • Dominica • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Jan 23, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

11 Nt Panama Canal & Perfect Day Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao +2 more

63 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Aruba And Curacao Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

11 Nt Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +1 more

63 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Grand Turk • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

