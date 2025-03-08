Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Fort Lauderdale Celebrity Apex Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

13 Nights

13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

230 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Grand Cayman, Jamaica & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Puerto Plata +1 more

230 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, San Juan & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

St. Kitts And Tortola

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
