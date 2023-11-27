  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Fremantle

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Fremantle

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

18 Nights
18 Nt All Out Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Esperance • Adelaide •

Melbourne • Hobart • Picton • Christchurch

+5 more

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

10 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Adelaide • Melbourne • Sydney

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

17 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Geraldton • Broome •

Yampi Sound • Kimberley Coast • Darwin • Cairns

+3 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

16 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Geraldton • Bali • Singapore •

Ho Chi Minh City • Hue • Hong Kong

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
Fremantle To Mumbai

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Lacepedes Islands • Bali •

Singapore • Sabang • Colombo • Mormugao

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Fremantle To Auckland

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Aburatsu • Adelaide •

Melbourne • Sydney • Bay of Islands • Auckland

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Busselton • Albany • Cruising •

Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Isle of Portland

+5 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Geraldton • Broome •

Kimberley Coast • Darwin

+5 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Geraldton • Broome •

Kimberley Coast • Darwin

+4 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Adelaide • Melbourne

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Adelaide • Melbourne • Sydney •

Cairns • Darwin • Bitung • Hong Kong

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Geraldton • Broome •

Yampi Sound • Kimberley Coast • Darwin • Cairns

+2 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Adelaide • Melbourne • Sydney •

Cairns • Darwin • Bitung • Hong Kong • Da Nang

+3 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Albany • Adelaide • Melbourne •

Hobart • Port Arthur • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia Circumnavigation

Ports:Perth (leaving) • Albany • Port Lincoln •

Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Melbourne • Hobart

+2 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map