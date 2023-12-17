  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Florida

Luxury Cruises from Florida

We found you 145 cruises

Sirena

12 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • San Juan •

Codrington • Portsmouth • Barbados • St. Lucia

+4 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

10 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Guadeloupe • St. Barts • San Juan

+3 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Atlantic Ocean •

King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Ponta Delgada

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

150 Nights
150 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica •

Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island

+101 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Bonaire •

Curacao • Caribbean Sea • Barbados • Antigua

+4 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Costa Maya •

Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Harvest Caye

+3 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+3 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Costa Maya •

Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan

+4 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Atlantic Ocean • Cozumel • Costa Maya

+6 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Central America & Panama Canal Pathfinder

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Belize City •

San Andres Island • Puerto Limon

+6 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Roatan • Cozumel • Miami • Atlantic Ocean

+8 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal

+11 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Atlantic Passage

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Madeira • Lisbon

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Kingston, Jamaica •

Aruba • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Hamilton

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

