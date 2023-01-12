Common Livorno Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Livorno?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Livorno?
Most commonly, cruises from Livorno go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Italy, and France.
How many days are cruises from Livorno?
Livorno cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Livorno cost?
Starting at just $49, choose the perfect cruise from Livorno that fits your traveling desires.