  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Senior Cruises from Edinburgh

Senior Cruises from Edinburgh

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Dundee • Invergordon •

Kirkwall • Greenock • Belem

+2 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Torshavn • Alesund • Stavanger • Arendal • Oslo

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

25 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Kirkwall • Torshavn •

Atlantic Ocean • Akureyri • Isafjord

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

18 Nights
Norway Cruise

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Kirkwall • Torshavn •

Atlantic Ocean • Akureyri • Isafjord

+10 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Lands Of The Midnight Sun 11d Le1-rey

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Kirkwall • Bergen •

Geiranger • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Olden • Geiranger •

Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso • Honnigsvag

+7 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Endless Days Of The North Sea & Iceland 18d Le1-re...

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Kirkwall • Bergen •

Geiranger • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn

+8 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Edinburgh

219 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map