Cruises out of Edinburgh

We found you 16 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

18 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 10d Le1-ams

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

25 Night
World Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Expedition Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

28 Night
World Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Arctic Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Northwest Europe In Sips & Bites 18d Le1-lis

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Norway Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 10d Le1-cph

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
*new Kilts, Celts & Crepes 19d Le1-bod

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Edinburgh Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Edinburgh?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Lindblad Expeditions, and Windstar Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Edinburgh?

Most commonly, cruises from Edinburgh go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, Baltic Sea, and France.

How many days are cruises from Edinburgh?

Edinburgh cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Edinburgh cost?

Starting at just $1,703, choose the perfect cruise from Edinburgh that fits your traveling desires.

Edinburgh Cruise Reviews

The best trip we have ever done.

Started in Edinburgh ended in Portsmouth. The weather was fantastic as was pretty well everything about the Silversea Expedition. WE stayed on schedule and visited everything we were meant to.Read More
User Avatar
WMoors

Observations from a long-time Crystal Cruises guest

The package basically gets you open bar throughout the ship and 35± wines; no signing bar chits or receipts; the bar staff knows you are on “the package” by the second day onboard.It is officially “open seating”, but once you discover a preferred service-team, the maitre’d will generally hold your table for the entire cruise.Read More
User Avatar
ryndam

Enjoyable return to cruising

However it was still very good and it was a pleasure to be served such good food in a beautiful dining room.Chose this cruise as we like Oceania, embarkation close to home, and because of the port calls around the North Sea and part of Southern Baltic.Read More
User Avatar
zanzan

Fun and adventures on the high sea, Journey to the Arctic Circle

The island was stark in its beauty and one place I never ever thought that I would go., We will be sure to go On another Poseidon tour.Read More
User Avatar
Onesavvyone

