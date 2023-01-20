Cruises out of Durban

Cruises out of Durban

We found you 12 cruises

MSC Musica
MSC Musica

6 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

12 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

4 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

29 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

3 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

22 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

25 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

27 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Durban Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Durban?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Durban?

Most commonly, cruises from Durban go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Mediterranean, Italy, France, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Durban?

Durban cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Durban cost?

Starting at just $229, choose the perfect cruise from Durban that fits your traveling desires.

Durban Cruise Reviews

A moment to remember

The only disappointment was when we couldn't disembark in mozambique- Island due to technical issues on boats but we were given tokens of Apologies to spend inside the cruise.You can be anywhere in the world while you are inside the cruise.Read More
User Avatar
Mashimanekazi

Great holiday with fantastic service

Food was always enough and well prepared and presented.We never had any issues with too long ques or food that ran out.Read More
User Avatar
Happy Traveler _

Awesome experience

We occupied that free time with eating, exploring the ship, enjoying our room and having an afternoon power nap however we would've prefered back2back entertainment.live entertainment, Jayreed rocked the place with reggae music and in no time people were full on dance floor.Read More
User Avatar
7302040078084

Excellent staff, good cabin, but needed a bit of better staff planning at times.

The staff in the Main Dining room were the staff stars of the cruise, friendly efficient and very attentive.The meals in the main dining room were very good and well presented.Read More
User Avatar
Bareskin2000

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.