Common Durban Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Durban?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Durban?
Most commonly, cruises from Durban go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Mediterranean, Italy, France, and Spain.
How many days are cruises from Durban?
Durban cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Durban cost?
Starting at just $229, choose the perfect cruise from Durban that fits your traveling desires.