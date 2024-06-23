  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Dubrovnik

Luxury Cruises from Dubrovnik

We found you 14 cruises

Seabourn Encore

7 Nights
Balkan Jewels

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Vis • Kotor • Sarande •

Zakinthos • Nafplion • Athens

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights
Croatia And Montenegro

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Mljet Island • Korcula •

Sibenik • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Nights
Jewels Of The Dalmatian Coast

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Korcula • Zadar • Opatija •

Koper • Hvar • Dubrovnik

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Nights
Dalmatian Coast & Balkan Jewels

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Korcula • Zadar • Opatija •

Koper • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Gallipoli

+4 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Balkan Jewels & Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Vis • Kotor • Sarande •

Zakinthos • Nafplion • Athens • Naxos • Izmir

+4 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Dalmatia, Balkans & Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Korcula • Zadar • Opatija •

Koper • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Vis • Kotor

+10 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Balkan Jewels & Aegean Gems

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Vis • Kotor • Sarande •

Zakinthos • Nafplion • Athens • Naxos • Izmir

+10 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
The Treasures Of The Adriatic: Croatia, Greece, Al...

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Corfu • Vlore • Durres •

Bar Harbor • Dubrovnik

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
From Dubrovnik To Athens

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Durres • Igoumenitsa •

Corinth • Athens

7 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Mljet Island • Korcula •

Vis Island • Vis • Hvar • Pucisca • Sipan

+4 more

9 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Dalmatian Coast & Balkan Jewels

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Korcula • Zadar • Opatija •

Koper • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Vis • Kotor

+4 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Balkan Jewels

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Kotor • Gallipoli •

Sarande • Zakinthos • Nafplion • Athens

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
<p>mediterranean Gems: Southern Italy And Sicily A...

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Otranto • Syracuse •

Taormina • Stromboli • Paestum • Salerno

+2 more

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Bella Italia - Bella Vita

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Kérkira • Gallipoli •

Syracuse • Lipari • Palermo • Capri • Ponza

+4 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,372 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map