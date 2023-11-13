  • Newsletter
Senior Cruises from Dubai

Senior Cruises from Dubai

We found you 31 cruises

Norwegian Sky

16 Nights
Africa-asia

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Muscat •

Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Antsiranana

+1 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

7 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Manama • Dammam • Doha

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Petra • Suez Canal •

Athens • Barcelona • Seville • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

16 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa •

Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Port Louis

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Mumbai • Kochi •

Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Middle East Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Doha • Dubai

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal •

Limassol • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Crete • Mykonos

+5 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Petra • Suez Canal •

Athens • Barcelona • Seville • Southampton

+1 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
18n Ultimate Jordan, Egypt & Cyprus

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Aqaba • Safaga •

Suez Canal • Alexandria • Ayia Napa • Limassol

+1 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Cruising •

Salalah • Indian Ocean • Seychelles

+9 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Salalah • Aqaba •

Suez Canal • Alexandria • Jerusalem • Haifa

+11 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Mumbai • Goa •

Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota

+6 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat •

Aqaba • Safaga • Suez Canal • Egypt

+4 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Dammam • Manama •

Doha

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

45 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal •

Limassol • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Crete • Mykonos

+19 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

