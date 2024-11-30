Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Dubai MSC Euribia Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

54 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +3 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +6 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

