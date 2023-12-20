  • Newsletter
Romantic & Couples Cruises from Doha

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn

17 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Dubai • Fujairah • Muscat •

Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Dar es Salaam

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

17 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat •

Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

7 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Manama • Dammam • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

17 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Manama • Abu Dhabi • Khasab •

Salalah • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Cairo

+2 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Dammam • Manama •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles •

Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Manama • Dubai • Salalah •

Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Cairo • Suez Canal

+1 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Ras al Khaimah •

Muscat • Mumbai • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Dubai • Muscat • Cruising •

Salalah • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Safaga

+6 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Sir Bani Yas Island • Khasab •

Khor Al fakkan • Muscat

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Cruising •

Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo

+8 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

