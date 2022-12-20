Cruises out of Doha

Cruises out of Doha

We found you 21 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

17 Night
Africa-south Africa

3,045 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

14 Night
Africa-south Africa

3,045 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Asia - Middle East

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)

27 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Africa-asia

3,045 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
Africa Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Indian Ocean Cruise

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Persian Gulf Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

22 Night
Positioning Emirates Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Persian Gulf Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Common Doha Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Doha?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Costa Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Doha?

Most commonly, cruises from Doha go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and Middle East.

How many days are cruises from Doha?

Doha cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Doha cost?

Starting at just $401, choose the perfect cruise from Doha that fits your traveling desires.

Doha Cruise Reviews

An American Tries Cruising Solo on MSC's Newest Ship

After serving as a hotel ship in Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, MSC's World Europa took her maiden voyage from Doha to Dubai in December 2022.Read More
User Avatar
travelinlady7

Work in progress to say the least

We arrived at the port of Doha and were very impressed with the port Staffs efficiency and the easy process for getting on the MSC World Europa they were all very professional and we embarked in an expedientRead More
User Avatar
willester

Read all of the reviews before you buy this cruise

My cabin was lovely, the housekeeping staff have got their work cut out for them by inconsiderate guests taking food to their rooms, which they drop everywhere, be prepared for dirty corridors.Staff must also find better ways of clearing and cleaning so that big trollies laden with dirty crockery and half eaten food are not wheeled through the queuing area, this was a regular hazard.Read More
User Avatar
Wandererwandering

AZSam

The Dawn has gotten us to all the ports as expected and will do so for the next 2 weeks.Having sailed on several new ships, we do notice the Dawn is lacking some modern technology items, but it is nice to get back to basics every once in a while.Read More
User Avatar
CruiseandGo

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.