Cruises out of Darwin

Cruises out of Darwin

We found you 32 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania

10 Night
Australia Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

16 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II (Photo/Scenic)

10 Night
Discover The Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilde...

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

28 Night
New Guinea Immersion

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Australia & Pacific Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

57 Night
New Guinea To The Remote Islands Of The Pacific

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

21 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Secrets Of Indonesia: Spice Islands & Raja Ampat

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Common Darwin Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Darwin?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Silversea.

What cruise trip options do I have from Darwin?

Most commonly, cruises from Darwin go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Darwin?

Darwin cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Darwin cost?

Starting at just $2,541, choose the perfect cruise from Darwin that fits your traveling desires.

Darwin Cruise Reviews

Do yourself a favour and experience the wonder of the Kimberley by cruising its otherwise inaccessible inlets.

However, Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome on the Coral Adventurer certainly does.Read More
User Avatar
yilgiddie

Solar Eclipse Expedition

We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal waterfall, flew over the Mitchell River and viewed the waterfalls in a helicopter, saw up close the amazing Montgomery Reef, sailed through Whirlpool passage, saw crocodiles, turtles, fish, birds and fleeting visits of other wildlife too.This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day.Read More
User Avatar
RoamingLadybird

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one.Read More
User Avatar
JHBa

SPECTACULAR WAY TO SEE THE KIMBERLEY COAST

We were on the Coral Geographer (built 2021) from Darwin to Broome on 25 May to 4 June 2022, suite 515. The ship is new and luxurious.Read More
User Avatar
Andrew B

