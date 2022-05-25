We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal waterfall, flew over the Mitchell River and viewed the waterfalls in a helicopter, saw up close the amazing Montgomery Reef, sailed through Whirlpool passage, saw crocodiles, turtles, fish, birds and fleeting visits of other wildlife too.This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day.