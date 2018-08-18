Starting at just $1,139, choose the perfect cruise from Crete (Heraklion) that fits your traveling desires.

We ate each night at the restaurant on deck 5 and my wife and I were escorted by Dimitrius or Angelo to our table which always had the reserve sign on it.The only negatives were the men eating in the restaurants at night in shorts when there were many notices to advise not to.

cruise was booked for me as part of package deal.Chaotic when in port as often had to wait for over an hour to disembark due to americans receiving priority in getting off the ship to take part in excursions.

We splurged on a balcony junior suite (only about 10% of all cabins have balconies) and it was well worth the extra cost; - Despite other comments here, the check-in, boarding, and disembarkation process was well-managed and flawless; ignore those comments from behind the curtain: - Crews are constantly sprucing up the ship to a sparkling white outside, and the interior reminds one of a favorite living room chair: comfortable and familiar, but not flashy or exotic; - Unlike American cruises, there is no automatic add-on gratuity cost for the week (which the crew probably never receives).Firstly, the really spectacular: - The multilingual cruise director, Danny, an energetic John Oliver clone, was an absolute delight and livened up the entire week; - Formal dinners are served and presented with gastronomic flourish, and most offer a truly memorable food experience - with a distinct European flair and great service.

The only problem here is that there is no one shore side to assist with your luggage until you are at the gangway (a minor thing for most but may be an issue for some).Work during the night meant lots of noise including some very loud banging.

