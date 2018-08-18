Cruises out of Crete (Heraklion)

Cruises out of Crete (Heraklion)

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Common Crete (Heraklion) Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Crete (Heraklion)?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celestyal.

What cruise trip options do I have from Crete (Heraklion)?

Most commonly, cruises from Crete (Heraklion) go to exciting destinations such as Greece and Turkey.

How many days are cruises from Crete (Heraklion)?

Crete (Heraklion) cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Crete (Heraklion) cost?

Starting at just $1,139, choose the perfect cruise from Crete (Heraklion) that fits your traveling desires.

Crete (Heraklion) Cruise Reviews

A much better Journey than expected!

The only problem here is that there is no one shore side to assist with your luggage until you are at the gangway (a minor thing for most but may be an issue for some).Work during the night meant lots of noise including some very loud banging.Read More
User Avatar
Granny Liz

A Wonderful, Worldly Experience

We splurged on a balcony junior suite (only about 10% of all cabins have balconies) and it was well worth the extra cost; - Despite other comments here, the check-in, boarding, and disembarkation process was well-managed and flawless; ignore those comments from behind the curtain: - Crews are constantly sprucing up the ship to a sparkling white outside, and the interior reminds one of a favorite living room chair: comfortable and familiar, but not flashy or exotic; - Unlike American cruises, there is no automatic add-on gratuity cost for the week (which the crew probably never receives).Firstly, the really spectacular: - The multilingual cruise director, Danny, an energetic John Oliver clone, was an absolute delight and livened up the entire week; - Formal dinners are served and presented with gastronomic flourish, and most offer a truly memorable food experience - with a distinct European flair and great service.Read More
User Avatar
LCBENZ

No water in swimming pools for entire trip

cruise was booked for me as part of package deal.Chaotic when in port as often had to wait for over an hour to disembark due to americans receiving priority in getting off the ship to take part in excursions.Read More
User Avatar
simmie53

An enjoyable cruise that exceeded our expectations

We ate each night at the restaurant on deck 5 and my wife and I were escorted by Dimitrius or Angelo to our table which always had the reserve sign on it.The only negatives were the men eating in the restaurants at night in shorts when there were many notices to advise not to.Read More
User Avatar
Johnm70

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.