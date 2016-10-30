Starting at just $3,799, choose the perfect cruise from Cozumel that fits your traveling desires.

Cozumel cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Cozumel go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, World Cruise, BVI, and Dominican Republic.

Cozumel and Roatan are beach days for me, Belize is a tender a bit of shopping but you could skip going to port and not miss much there.

We chose MSC as they were the only line to depart from Cozumel , a short journey from where we live in Mexico.

Belize was charming, Roatan an experience, but Cozumel is a dump, it didn’t help that our trip to the pearl farm was cancelled - apparently due to possible storm - and we didn’t look forward to returning

They had a French classical pianist on the ship who I heard was quite good.The food wasn't good at either one.

