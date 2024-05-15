  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Cruises from Copenhagen

River Cruises from Copenhagen

We found you 15 cruises

Scenic Eclipse

13 Nights
Uncover Greenland & Canada

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Disko Bay • Upernavik •

Savissivik • Qaanaaq • Pond Inlet

+4 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

10 Nights
Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

17 Nights
Copenhagen & Splendours Of Europe

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg

+7 more

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

13 Nights
Copenhagen To Zurich & Jewels Of The Rhine

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

+3 more

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

17 Nights
Copenhagen & Splendours Of Europe

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg

+7 more

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Greifswald • Wolgast •

Szczerin • Lichterfelder • Berlin • Spandau

1 Review
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Greifswald • Wolgast •

Szczerin • Lichterfelder • Berlin • Spandau

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Copenhagen To Zurich & Jewels Of The Rhine

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

+3 more

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Expedition Into Greenland & The High Canadian Arct...

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Sisimiut • Disko Bay •

Upernavik • Pond Inlet • Sam Ford Fjord

+6 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Copenhagen To Zurich & Jewels Of The Rhine

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

+3 more

193 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

193 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Copenhagen & Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

+3 more

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Copenhagen & Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

+3 more

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

1,265 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map