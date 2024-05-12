  • Newsletter
Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

We found you 26 cruises

Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Oslo • Rostock • Gdansk •

Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

11 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Rostock • Gothenburg •

Oslo • Kristiansund • Edinburgh • Newcastle

+4 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

15 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Visby • Stockholm •

Helsinki • Kotka • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda

+4 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Edinburgh • Aberdeen •

Invergordon • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Stockholm

+3 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Oslo • Hamburg

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Copenhagen To Reykjavik

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Dundee •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Reykjavik

3 Reviews
Crystal
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Kiel • Ronne • Gdansk •

Klaipeda • Saaremaa • Tallinn • Kotka

+2 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Wismar • Kiel Canal •

Hamburg • Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp

+2 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
17 Nights
Copenhagen & Splendours Of Europe

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg

+7 more

170 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Berlin • Ronne • Gdansk •

Klaipeda • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Oslo • Kristiansund •

Bergen • Lofoten • Harstad • Alta • Honnigsvag

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

London • Le Havre • Le Verdon • Bilbao

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Copenhagen & Splendours Of Europe

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Amsterdam • Cologne •

Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg

+7 more

173 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald River Cruises
