Common Copenhagen Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Copenhagen?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Copenhagen?
Most commonly, cruises from Copenhagen go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, World Cruise, Italy, France, and Spain.
How many days are cruises from Copenhagen?
Copenhagen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Copenhagen cost?
Starting at just $443, choose the perfect cruise from Copenhagen that fits your traveling desires.