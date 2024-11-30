Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Luxury Cruises from Colon

Luxury Cruises from Colon

We found you 24 cruises

Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Star
Wind Star

14 Night
Wild Wonders Of The Central America Coasts Via The...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
South America Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

130 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Onx-...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
South America Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Marvels Of Ecuador, Peru, And The Panama Canal 11...

130 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Marvels Of Ecuador, Peru, And The Panama Canal 11...

130 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
Caribbean Cultures: Latin America & The Greater An...

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Wild Wonders Of The Central America Coasts Via The...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Caribbean Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Colon

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Colon

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Colon

Singles Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Colon

Cruises for the Disabled from Colon

519 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Colon

Senior Citizen Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Colon

Fitness & Health Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Colon

Gourmet Food Cruises from Colon

519 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.