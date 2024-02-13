Cruises out of Colon

Cruises out of Colon

We found you 33 cruises

Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regatta
Regatta

12 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Star
Wind Star

14 Night
Wild Wonders Of The Central America Coasts Via The...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
South America Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Wild Wonders Of The Central America Coasts Via The...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Marvels Of Ecuador, Peru, And The Panama Canal 11...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Marvels Of Ecuador, Peru, And The Panama Canal 11...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Onx-...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
Caribbean Cultures: Latin America & The Greater An...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Mayan Legacies 8d Onx-czm

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Colon Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Colon?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Windstar Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from Colon?

Most commonly, cruises from Colon go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Mexican Riviera, Panama Canal & Central America, and South America.

How many days are cruises from Colon?

Colon cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Colon cost?

Starting at just $2,599, choose the perfect cruise from Colon that fits your traveling desires.

Colon Cruise Reviews

Our bucket list cruise through the Panama Canal

On the way to Colon, our driver (Byron from BM Transport) explained the countryside while noting that Colon isn't a safe city.Read More
User Avatar
Bullies3

Interesting experience

The ride to Colon was purely functional, and we didn't view much that was photo worthy. Embarkation felt like sort of a mess in Colon, and it was a relief to finally get on the ship.Read More
User Avatar
Bucket Listed

Fun and Exciting Cruise--Memories of a Lifetime. Fantastic Itinerary.

Main Ports: We got on the ship in Colon, Panama—there was a long line around the block—took about an hour to get to check-in inside. It looked like a new terminal with some new stores.Read More
User Avatar
CruiseEsq

Explora 1 is AMAZING!!!

I can't say enough about the gorgeous modern cruise ship, our sumptuous cabin, delicious food, amazing wines, the staff and service - all absolutely fantastic.We had amazing culinary experiences in all 6 restaurants onboard with impeccable professional friendly service from waitstaff, bartenders and knowledgeable sommeliers.Read More
User Avatar
Jane from Canada

