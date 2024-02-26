Cruises out of La Romana

Cruises out of La Romana

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise - Air

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

12 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common La Romana Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from La Romana?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line and Costa Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from La Romana?

Most commonly, cruises from La Romana go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Caribbean - All, Italy, France, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from La Romana?

La Romana cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from La Romana cost?

Starting at just $493, choose the perfect cruise from La Romana that fits your traveling desires.

La Romana Cruise Reviews

An overall decent winter getaway

We stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn La Romana (quite new) and it was good, but be aware there's no off-site restaurants within walking distance.Read More
User Avatar
JimD2019

Sailed on our 1st ever cruise on the Sky in 2003.

We sailed out of La Romana after flying into Punta Cana on Superbowl weekend. The port: La Romana is a nice port with plenty to do.Read More
User Avatar
gsande3006

FABULOUS DEAL TRANSATLANTIC MARCH 19 TO APRIL 3RD. 2023

It began in La Romana and ended in Sevona Italy....7 fabulous stops...though I only got off once where the town was right in front of the ship.Read More
User Avatar
DIDISEVEN

Great Cruise

Pool deck had a welcome party group Natural Mystic were great.All bar staff were great, no matter what bar.Read More
User Avatar
cockney girl24

