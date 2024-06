The issues are: -- Our personal dry closet either never worked or was barely functional from day one of the cruise and we reported it several times without resolution or communication -- The pools and therapeutic areas of the spa were often out of service for several days and no one bothered to let passengers know why or when the area would be operational again -- Several of the tours waisted our time by transporting us up to two hours to and from the shore experience final destination (which could have been simply communicated in the shore excursion write-ups) -- Many of the passengers signed up for shore experiences that warned of mobility issues, joint involvement and back or neck problems that certainly should have disqualified them from several of the moderate to very demanding offerings -- Many features on the ship were being repaired, worked on or initially installed while we were cruising causing noise, odors or disruption during our travel -- The Aula sound system and video system seemed clunky and on very rare occasions worked in concert on the first attempt -- The in-room tv and movies are great but could use close caption options for hearing impaired -- Finally, the queues at the Customer Service area were typically long which served as a visual indicator that things were NOT WORKING as they had been on previous cruises that we had been on As stated before, we are scheduled for 4 more Viking cruises through early 2024 and we hope the “attention to detail” improves or is addressed by then.We expected a more seamless adventure given the cost of the cruise and our high expectations that have come from previous voyages by Viking.