  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Cape Town

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Cape Town

We found you 46 cruises

Norwegian Dawn

12 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Mossel Bay •

Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

27 Nights
Grand Africa Voyage

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Luderitz • Walvis Bay •

Luanda • Equator • Takoradi • Abidjan • Banjul

+4 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

12 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Mossel Bay •

Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Maputo • Pomene

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

21 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Walvis Bay • Luanda •

Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar

+6 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

27 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Durban • La Possession •

Port Louis • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal

+3 more

349 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Port Elizabeth •

East London • Maputo • Richards Bay • Durban

+2 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Luderitz • Walvis Bay •

Mossel Bay • Durban

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Walvis Bay • Mossel Bay •

Durban

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Port Elizabeth •

East London • Maputo • Richards Bay • Durban

+2 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Luderitz • Walvis Bay •

Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Walvis Bay • Tenerife •

Madeira • Southampton • Hamburg

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Walvis Bay • Cape Town

349 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Luderitz • Walvis Bay •

Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay

+2 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Durban • La Possession •

Port Louis • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal

+2 more

349 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Durban • Reunion Island •

Port Louis • Perth • Adelaide • Melbourne

+1 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Cape Town

80 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map