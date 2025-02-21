Find Cape Town Crown Princess Cruises

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Dawn
Otium room service menu on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Champagne in Otium Thermal Suite on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Otium Bath Experience on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn

19 Nights

19 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Accra • Takoradi • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar

68
Apr 11, 2027
Silversea
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

26 Nights

26 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+17 more

428
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+8 more

330
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

746
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife+2 more

3,080
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles

372
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights

23 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+13 more

372
Jun 4, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife+5 more

2,204
May 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Cape Verde+5 more

2,194
May 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

33 Nights

33 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+7 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  World Cruise17 Nt Cape Town To Singapore Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • St. Denis • Port Louis • Singapore

1,516
Nov 14, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Cape Town

316
Mar 30, 2026
MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.