Common Cape Town Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Cape Town?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Cunard Line, and Holland America Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Cape Town?
Most commonly, cruises from Cape Town go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Mediterranean, Italy, France, and Spain.
How many days are cruises from Cape Town?
Cape Town cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Cape Town cost?
Starting at just $239, choose the perfect cruise from Cape Town that fits your traveling desires.