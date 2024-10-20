Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

15 Day Cruises from Cannes

15 Day Cruises from Cannes

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

2 Week Cruises from Amsterdam

2 Week Cruises from Amsterdam

1,080 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Piraeus

2 Week Cruises from Piraeus

1,512 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Brisbane

2 Week Cruises from Brisbane

252 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Cairns

2 Week Cruises from Cairns

167 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Dublin

2 Week Cruises from Dublin

344 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Dubrovnik

2 Week Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,382 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Honolulu

2 Week Cruises from Honolulu

768 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Greenwich

2 Week Cruises from Greenwich

2 Week Cruises from Los Angeles

2 Week Cruises from Los Angeles

622 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Montreal

2 Week Cruises from Montreal

96 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Mumbai

2 Week Cruises from Mumbai

79 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Nice

2 Week Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Oslo

2 Week Cruises from Oslo

431 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from San Juan

2 Week Cruises from San Juan

4,399 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Singapore

2 Week Cruises from Singapore

667 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

5,283 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Stockholm

2 Week Cruises from Stockholm

910 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from New York

2 Week Cruises from New York

2 Week Cruises from Adelaide

2 Week Cruises from Adelaide

108 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Punta Arenas

2 Week Cruises from Punta Arenas

191 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.