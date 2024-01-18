  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fitness Cruises from California

Fitness Cruises from California

We found you 160 cruises

Regatta

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon

+17 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

15 Nights
Panama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal

+3 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

33 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island

+4 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

5 Nights
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • San Diego • Ensenada •

San Francisco

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

3 Nights
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Victoria • Vancouver

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Vancouver

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights
Los Angeles To Vancouver Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

52 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

Victoria • Vancouver

1,226 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mexico Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Manzanillo • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puerto Quetzal • Corinto

+6 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Glacier Bay • Victoria

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Pacific Northwest Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

Seattle • Vancouver • San Francisco

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

51 Nights
Tales Of The South Pacific

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Kauai • Kona • Maui •

Honolulu • Hilo • Equator • Fanning Island

+17 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador

+3 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from California

Family Friendly Cruises from California

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from California

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from California

Singles Cruises from California

Cruises for the Disabled from California

Senior Citizen Cruises from California

Gourmet Food Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map