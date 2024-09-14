Starting at just $5,999, choose the perfect cruise from Cairo that fits your traveling desires.

Cairo cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Cairo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Africa, Egypt, and Israel.

Our cruise included two nights at the Cairo Fairmont at the beginning of the trip and one night at the Cairo InterContinental at the end, and these were top notch as well.

We had dedicated guides/Egyptologists for the entire tour package (both aboard ship and in Cairo ).

On March 6,2024 we arrived in Cairo and were met immediately by a Viking guide who quickly moved us through immigration and out to a waiting van.

Loved everything about the cruise, from the moment I was picked up in Cairo I felt cared for, safe and they treated me like a queen. Hospitality like I’ve never experienced before.

