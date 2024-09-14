Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Cairo

Cruises out of Cairo

We found you 12 cruises

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

26 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

17 Nights

Discover The Ancient Treasures Of The Mediterranea...

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth • Larnaca +7 more

Apr 7, 2027
View All Prices

10 Nights

Egypt To Cyprus Via The Suez Canal

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth • Larnaca

Apr 7, 2027
View All Prices

10 Nights

From Egypt To Saudi Arabia

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Eilat • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Yanbu, Saudi Arabia • Jeddah

Nov 20, 2026
View All Prices

Common Cairo Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Cairo?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Emerald Yacht Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Cairo?

Most commonly, cruises from Cairo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Africa, Egypt, and Israel.

How many days are cruises from Cairo?

Cairo cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Cairo cost?

Starting at just $5,999, choose the perfect cruise from Cairo that fits your traveling desires.

Cairo Cruise Reviews

Uniworld Egypt Royal Treatment AA+++

Loved everything about the cruise, from the moment I was picked up in Cairo I felt cared for, safe and they treated me like a queen. Hospitality like I’ve never experienced before.Read More
User Avatar
Lucy H

An Amazing Adventure in Egypt

On March 6,2024 we arrived in Cairo and were met immediately by a Viking guide who quickly moved us through immigration and out to a waiting van.Read More
User Avatar
ESL Sensei

Phenomenal Once in a Lifetime Cruise on the Nile

We had dedicated guides/Egyptologists for the entire tour package (both aboard ship and in Cairo).Read More
User Avatar
BVI sail

The best way to experience the Nile

Our cruise included two nights at the Cairo Fairmont at the beginning of the trip and one night at the Cairo InterContinental at the end, and these were top notch as well.Read More
User Avatar
Mr.Bill1

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Beijing

Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

763 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town

Cruises from Cape Town

85 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Fort de France

Cruises from Fort de France

434 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

169 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Juneau

Cruises from Juneau

1,886 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

695 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

448 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

81 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

212 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

306 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.