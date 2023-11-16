  • Newsletter
Senior Cruises from Buenos Aires

Senior Cruises from Buenos Aires

We found you 85 cruises

Sapphire Princess

16 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •

Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas

+1 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

14 Nights
South America Passage

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •

Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Norwegian Star

16 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+5 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sapphire Princess

32 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+12 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

33 Nights
Grand South America Voyage

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Punta del Este •

Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador

+18 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
16 Nights
South America Product

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+5 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights
South America Inca & Panama Canal Discovery

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •

Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+13 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
17 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia •

Stanley • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Punta del Este • Antarctica • Ushuaia

+5 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
12 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Atlantic Ocean • Itajai • Sao Francisco do Sul

+5 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Atlantic Ocean • Itajai • Sao Francisco do Sul

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
18 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Punta del Este •

Atlantic Ocean • Port Stanley • Drake Passage

+10 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
21 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Itajai •

Rio de Janeiro • Recife • Las Palmas • Alicante

+4 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

