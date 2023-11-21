  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Cruises from Buenos Aires

River Cruises from Buenos Aires

We found you 11 cruises

Scenic Eclipse

12 Nights
Antarctica In Depth

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Antarctica • Ushuaia

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

12 Nights
Beyond The Antarctic Circle

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Atiu •

Beyond Antarctic Circle • Antartica

+2 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Eclipse

12 Nights
Rhythms Of The Brazilian Coastline

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Punta del Este • Sao Francisco do Sul

+6 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

15 Nights
Beyond The Antarctic Circle

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) •

Beyond Antarctic Circle

+2 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

19 Nights
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Stanley • Antarctica •

Ushuaia

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Antarctica • Stanley •

Montevideo

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Stanley • Antarctica •

Ushuaia

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Antarctica • Stanley •

Buenos Aires

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Antarctica, Argentina & Brazil - Cruise & Land Jou...

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Antarctica • Ushuaia •

Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Antarctica & The Weddell Sea

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • South Shetland Islands •

Weddell Sea • South Shetland Islands • Ushuaia

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Antarctica & Torres Del Paine - Cruise & Land Jour...

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Antarctica • Ushuaia •

Piombino • Torres del Paine • Santiago

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Buenos Aires

294 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map