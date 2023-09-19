  • Newsletter
Senior Cruises from Boston

Senior Cruises from Boston

We found you 55 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica

7 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Newport • Atlantic Ocean •

St. George • Hamilton • Atlantic Ocean • Boston

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Bar Harbor • Halifax •

Sydney • Charlottetown • St. Lawrence River

+2 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

17 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Corner Brook • Nuuk •

Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • St. Anthony

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Canada & New England Circle: Acadia & Newfoundland

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Charlottetown •

Cap-aux-Meules • Corner Brook • St. Pierre

+3 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean

Ports:Boston (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Thomas •

St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Curacao

+2 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Bar Harbor •

Lunenburg • Halifax • Louisbourg

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England - Boston

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Corner Brook • Boston

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Historic Coasts

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Saint John •

Halifax • Sydney • Bar Harbor • Boston

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Canada New England & Iceland

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Corner Brook •

Red Bay • Qaqortoq • Isafjord • Akureyri

+11 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England: Unesco Sites & Quebecois Nig...

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • St. Lawrence River

+1 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Bar Harbor • Halifax •

Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Newfoundland & New England Discovery

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Saint John •

Halifax • Corner Brook • Charlottetown

+3 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Bar Harbor • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England - Boston

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Corner Brook • Boston

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

