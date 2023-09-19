Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

3-5 Day Cruises from Boston

3-5 Day Cruises from Boston

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria

Related Cruises

3 Day Cruises from Abu Dhabi

3 Day Cruises from Abu Dhabi

166 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Piraeus

3 Day Cruises from Piraeus

1,512 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Auckland

3 Day Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Brisbane

3 Day Cruises from Brisbane

252 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Buenos Aires

3 Day Cruises from Buenos Aires

304 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Charleston

3 Day Cruises from Charleston

310 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Haifa

3 Day Cruises from Haifa

180 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Hamburg

3 Day Cruises from Hamburg

169 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Kusadasi

3 Day Cruises from Kusadasi

695 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Southampton

3 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,095 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Melbourne

3 Day Cruises from Melbourne

272 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

3 Day Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

42 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Tokyo

3 Day Cruises from Tokyo

68 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Valencia

3 Day Cruises from Valencia

380 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from Taipei (Keelung)

3 Day Cruises from Taipei (Keelung)

68 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.