Find Warnemunde Elbe Princesse II Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Cabins
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Dining
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock • Stavanger • Eidfjord+4 more

518
MSC Cruises
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Cabins
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Dining
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock

518
MSC Cruises
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Cabins
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Dining
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Stavanger • Eidfjord • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

518
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Karlskrona+1 more

432
MSC Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Stockholm • Visby • Tallinn • Helsinki • Riga • Klaipeda • Copenhagen+2 more

518
Sep 25, 2025
MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Rotterdam • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Bilbao • Porto • Valencia • Marseille • Genoa

432
Oct 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Helsinki • Tallinn • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Karlskrona+1 more

432
Sep 24, 2026
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Karlskrona+1 more

518
Sep 7, 2025
MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Sandnessjpen • Bergen • Kristiansand • Hamburg

518
Oct 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Karlskrona • Visby • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock

518
Jun 29, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Stavanger • Eidfjord • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda+4 more

518
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby • Aarhus+3 more

518
Apr 30, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Eidfjord • Bergen • lyngdal • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga+3 more

518
Jul 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Sandnessjpen • Bergen • Kristiansand • Hamburg • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

518
Oct 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Haugesund • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

518
Sep 18, 2025
MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.