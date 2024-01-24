  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Bergen

Luxury Cruises from Bergen

We found you 27 cruises

Viking Star

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •

North Sea • Amsterdam • London

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands •

Invergordon • Rosyth • Kirkwall • Ullapool

+7 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

14 Nights
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • North Sea • Amsterdam •

Brugge • Le Havre • Portsmouth • Falmouth

+7 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands •

Invergordon • Rosyth • Kirkwall • Ullapool

+7 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands •

Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool

+7 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Norwegian Fjords & Crossing The Arctic Circle

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger •

Leknes Lofoten Islands • Tromso • North Cape

+4 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Iceland's Majestic Landscapes

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger •

North Sea • Torshavn • Norwegian Sea

+4 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea •

Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag

+5 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alesund • Geiranger •

Hellesylt • Olden • Lysefjord • Stavanger

+3 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Geiranger • Narvik • Lofoten •

Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising • Liefdefjorden

+3 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Viking Homelands

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo •

Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm

+4 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands •

Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool

+7 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Into The Midnight Sun

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea •

Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Norwegian Sea

+5 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • North Sea • Amsterdam •

Brugge • Honfleur • Portsmouth • Falmouth

+6 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Bergen

756 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map